Glenn Murray has seen it all in his career as a professional footballer. It is a career that has taken him from Workington Town to America; from League Two to the Premier League.

The Brighton forward is one of a select few professional players who has scored at all levels of professional football in England. This is a feat which includes 37 goals in 148 Premier League games.

This season though, well the start of it, has seen the much-travelled veteran on a loan at Watford; it is a loan that hasn’t gone down too well.

Murray savaged by Ivic in disastrous Watford spell

In total, 37-year-old Murray has made just five appearances for Watford in the Sky Bet Championship – five appearances totalling just 110 minutes of action. The last of those was a 16-minute substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw away at Wycombe in late October.

Murray has only made the Championship bench once since then and was an unused substitute for that game against Watford’s fellow Londoners QPR. Since then, a run of nine games where he has not made the matchday squad.

Murray was savaged by Vladimir Ivic in the latter’s final few days at the club before his sacking:

Vladimir Ivic on Glenn Murray: “I have three or four players in this position who, for me, at this moment are in a better shape than him.” Piece on Murray’s future – inc potential January departure from #WatfordFC -for @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/9sWpG3UT9y — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) December 17, 2020

Words of that severity would signal that there is no way back under a coach. Even with a new coach in Spaniard Xisco, there’s very little chance that Murray will get a second chance.

Brighton return and potential saviour

There is no way that Brighton and Hove Albion will let Glenn Murray continue to stagnate on the training pitches at Watford. It makes no sense.

He’s still admired at the Seagulls. After all, he’s played 285 games for the south coast club, games that have seen him score 11 goals and provided 20 assists.

Reports have indicated that Brighton boss Graham Potter isn’t averse to Murray returning to the Amex Stadium and would welcome him back onboard as the Seagulls look to secure their Premier League place in the second half of the current campaign.

The Seagulls are goal shy in this season’s Premier League. They have only hit the back of the net 18 times in 16 games. They sit in 17th place in the Premier League table and their 13 points puts them just two point and a few goals shy of the drop zone.

Bringing back Glenn Murray, a typical centre-forward with a no-nonsense style and an eye for goal could likely see them ensure their Premier League survival and would be a kick in the teeth for Watford’s neglect of him.

