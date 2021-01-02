Stoke City host Bournemouth this weekend in a high flying encounter at the Bet365 stadium.

The Potters go into the game, off the back of two consecutive draws against midlands rivals Coventry and Nottingham Forest respectively. So they will be eager to return to winning ways this weekend.

Manager Micheal O’Neill will be keen to get a reaction from his team, as a win could potentially lift the Potters in to the playoff spots. If the Northern Irish coach opts to make changes, here are two players who should be pushing for involvement in his side.

Jordan Cousins

Jordan Cousins has been very much in and out of the Stoke City line-up all season. The former QPR and Charlton midfielder has found his chances limited, and will hope to be in the starting eleven tomorrow.

Some would argue the midfielder was harshly dropped ahead of their game with Forest mid week, and is worthy of a start today.

Thibaud Verlinden

Another player who will hope to make the team for the Potters this afternoon is Belgian winger Thibaud Verlinden.

The former Bolton loanee endured a frustrating 2020, being sidelined for the majority of the year, after suffering knee ligament damage, back in February. The wide man has undoubted ability and a start today, may catch visiting Bournemouth off guard.

In spite of a few injury problems, Northern Irish coach Micheal O’Neill has a healthy amount of options to chose from for the game tomorrow.

Jordan Cousins and Thibaud Verlinden are both quality players, and some would argue they are both deserving of a spot in the team. If O’Neill takes a gamble on this duo tomorrow, it may be enough to swing the encounter in his favour.