Watford confirm signing of 43-goal-contribution winger on free deal
Goals get sides promoted; so do assists. When you are tracking a player that is a threat in both areas then there is always a sense of anticipation.
Watford were a side doing just that in their tracking of Danish winger Phillip Zinckernagel (below) whose free capture from Bodo Glimt was announced earlier today by the Hornets.
Zinckernagel’s amazing season
2019/20 was the campaign that Bodo Glimt captured their first Norwegian Eliteserien title in their 104-year history. They secured this title by a wide margin of 19 points after scoring a hugely impressive 103 goals.
It was a season where the Danish youth international admitted that Glimt “destroyed the league” and he played a massive part in that destructive swathe.
In total, the 26-year-old scored 19 goals and added 24 assists in a 43-goal-contribution campaign. That level of output is bound to get the attention of sides and get them interested. It certainly did so with Watford.
Moving to Watford – 3 things Zinckernagel said
Phillip Zinckernagel is obviously happy at the moved to Vicarage Road – a move he will see as his big chance. Here are three things he said to the Hornets website:
Ready to hit the ground running: “I’m really excited and just want to train and play. I’m still fit after an unbelievable season.”
On matching Xisco’s style: “I’m really looking forward to working with the coach. His aggressive style of forward play will fit me perfectly. I want to play and contribute goals and assists and help the club go up to the Premier League.”
Where he thinks he’ll fit: “I can play on both wings or as a No.10. I’m fast, an explosive winger with qualities in my feet. I have a good right foot and I’m pretty decent with my left. I like to dribble, I like to cross and I like to do a bit of everything in the attacking part of the game. I think I play best on the wings.
Will Philips Zinckernagel be able to pick up from his GOAT season at Watford?
Yes.
He’ll be able to kick on.
Perhaps.
Not at that level though.
No.
Different kettle of fish.