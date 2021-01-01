Goals get sides promoted; so do assists. When you are tracking a player that is a threat in both areas then there is always a sense of anticipation.

Watford were a side doing just that in their tracking of Danish winger Phillip Zinckernagel (below) whose free capture from Bodo Glimt was announced earlier today by the Hornets.

Zinckernagel’s amazing season

2019/20 was the campaign that Bodo Glimt captured their first Norwegian Eliteserien title in their 104-year history. They secured this title by a wide margin of 19 points after scoring a hugely impressive 103 goals.

It was a season where the Danish youth international admitted that Glimt “destroyed the league” and he played a massive part in that destructive swathe.

In total, the 26-year-old scored 19 goals and added 24 assists in a 43-goal-contribution campaign. That level of output is bound to get the attention of sides and get them interested. It certainly did so with Watford.

Moving to Watford – 3 things Zinckernagel said

Phillip Zinckernagel is obviously happy at the moved to Vicarage Road – a move he will see as his big chance. Here are three things he said to the Hornets website:

Ready to hit the ground running: “I’m really excited and just want to train and play. I’m still fit after an unbelievable season.”

On matching Xisco’s style: “I’m really looking forward to working with the coach. His aggressive style of forward play will fit me perfectly. I want to play and contribute goals and assists and help the club go up to the Premier League.”

Where he thinks he’ll fit: “I can play on both wings or as a No.10. I’m fast, an explosive winger with qualities in my feet. I have a good right foot and I’m pretty decent with my left. I like to dribble, I like to cross and I like to do a bit of everything in the attacking part of the game. I think I play best on the wings.

Will Philips Zinckernagel be able to pick up from his GOAT season at Watford?