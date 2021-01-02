Bournemouth will be without a handful of their key players for their trip to Stoke tomorrow.

The Cherries come into the game having picked up just a single point in their last two outings, and will have their work cut out in Staffordshire tomorrow.

The South Coast side will be without a handful of players including Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma who is still out with a hamstring issue.

A big blow for the Cherries, as Danjuma has the quality to have a major impact on the game tomorrow. The manager used his pre-match press conference at Vitality Stadium to offer an update on Danjuma:

“I think this weekend will be too soon for him in that sense that when you’ve been out for a period of time with a hamstring injury you need that time on the training pitch to be able to make yourself robust, that’s to ensure you don’t pull up or do any more damage.

“That’s where Arnie is at the minute, in that phase of working up and being ready to get out there and push forwards in the team.”

Right back Jack Stacey has returned to light training, but is nowhere new match fitness yet, this is another blow for the Cherries, as Stacey has been mightily impressive in the early months of the Championship season.

Jason Tindall also hinted at a couple of other niggles in his press conference, but it’s expected that he will have a healthy choice of players to choose from, in what is a crucial match for Bournemouth.

After two winless outings including a disappointing collapse against Brentford midweek.

Bournemouth will need to be at their very best to beat Stoke City tomorrow.

The Potters have proven on multiple occasions to be tough to break down on home turf, and the Cherries will have to be clinical with the chances they get tomorrow. The absentees will be missed particularly Danjuma who is a big game player, and would have caused problems for the Stoke defence tomorrow.