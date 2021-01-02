Norwich City face an in-form Barnsley side who have won four of their last five games during an intense festive period.

Whilst Norwich remain top of the Championship table, they currently prepare to face the most in-form team in the league.

Despite their league position, Norwich have faced an endless list of injuries since the start of the season.

As we delve further into the campaign, Daniel Farke’s injury woes slowly decrease. The Norwich manager has seen the likes of Xavi Quintilla, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell and Kenny McLean all return to match fitness during the month of December.

The injury list for Daniel Farke has steadily improved during the recent weeks, whilst not losing any more players to injury, Norwich will still be without key players as they head into a crucial game against an impressive Barnsley side.

The Canaries will be without Dutch Goalkeeper Tim Krul, the 32-year-old has been ruled out with a thigh injury since November and is set to be out of action for a few weeks yet. Krul’s absence means that Michael McGovern has taken responsibility in net for the side.

The league leaders will also be without right back Sam Byram. The defender remains without first team football since Feburary 2020. Byram is currently nursing a hamstring injury and is not expected to back within first team contention until the end of January.

Norwich will continue to be without winger Onel Hernandez. The Cuban is out with a groin injury and again is expected to return to match fitness within the next month. Hernandez has been out of action since October.

The club will also be without the young talents of Adam Idah and Bali Mumba. The pair have both been out since November with injuries and upon their returns, they will offer great squad depth to Daniel Farke and Norwich City as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League.