Grimsby Town’s Mattie Pollock is wanted by West Brom, Wolves and Fulham, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has made 17 League Two appearances this season, scoring three goals.

A centre-back, he’s a product of the Grimsby youth academy and has amassed 50 first-team appearances for the club.

With the transfer window set to to open on Monday, Football Insider claim that Pollock is wanted by a trio of Premier League clubs, with Wolves leading the way.

Having established themselves in both the Premier League and Europe, Wolves are one of the best stories in the Football League.

Grimsby meanwhile are struggling in the fourth-tier.

Having lost manager Ian Holloway last month, Grimsby are sitting three points and a place above the League Two drop zone – Stevenage in 23rd have two games in hand on Town.

Staring at relegation form the Football League, Grimsby could be dealt a further blow this month with Pollock looking at a Premier League move.

His side have taken just one win from their last nine outings in League Two.

Things have been increasingly starting to fall apart for the club, coming at the same time as their Lincolnshire rivals Lincoln City look set for a promotion push into the Championship.

Grimsby might try and hold out on a larger sum for Pollock given their league position. The defender would likely jump at the chance though, and could force the move out of Blundell Park.