Stoke City’s Josh Tymon will face a late fitness test, in a race to be fit for their match up with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tymon has proven himself to be a big play for Stoke, and the Potters faithful will surely hope to have him available, particularly as his job will be to mark one of the best wingers in the league in David Brooks.

Another player who’s a doubt for Stoke is Joe Allen, with manager Micheal O’Neill raising questions over whether the Welsh midfielder will be able to last the full game tomorrow. In his press conference O’Neill said of the Welshman:

“He’s obviously played over 90 minutes now in the space of three days. So we have to take that into consideration in terms of his return to play as well. “But there’s no there’s no-one else back from the longer term injuries.

The Potters will also be without on loan goalkeeper Angus Gunn, with youngster Joe Bursik expected to retain his spot behind the sticks for the Potters.

Stoke are also without attacking duo Tyrese Campbell and Lee Gregory respectively, these are big blows for the Potters, who will need their very best attacking players available to break down a stern Bournemouth defence.

Morgan Fox is also unavailable for the Potters due to injury.

If the late fitness test for Josh Tymon is successful it will prove to be a major boost for the Potters, who will have their work cut out keeping Bournemouth at bay tomorrow.

Equally important is midfielder Joe Allen, who O’Neill will hope to have available in some way or another tomorrow.