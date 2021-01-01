The faith that Neil Warnock showed in bringing in Duncan Watmore from the free agent market can be seen in the 26-year-old’s on-field displays.

In just eight Championship games for the Teesside outfit, Watmore has really shown what he is worth and what he is about.

The trouble is, what Watmore has demonstrated has been seen by others and attracted their interest – West Brom said, by the Daily Mail’s David Coverdale, to be amongst the more eager of sides in acquiring his services.

Warnock on Watmore – what Boro boss had to say

What will hamstring Middlesbrough is the length of deal tht they initially offered Watmore. Having decided to take a chance on him, the Teesside outfit only offered him a short-term deal.

The offering of this sort of deal was a no-hit insurance policy for Boro. It allowed them to take an almost risk-free look at the former Sunderland wideman. What they were not expecting was the bloom in his performances.

It is this which has given Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough a bit of a headache. It is something that he addressed in words carried by the club website earlier today.

Speaking of Watmore and the current situation, the Boro boss said:

“He’s [Watmore] told me he wants to stay because he’s loving it. The parties have been talking but that’s finished now and he’ll either sign or he won’t. Birmingham will be his last game as it stands.”

Warnock’s words – raised West Brom hopes

Looking at what Neil Warnock says of the situation, one cannot help but feel that it is a situation that should raise West Brom’s hopes that they can land the Middlesbrough winger on a free deal.

By saying that “that’s finished now” when discussing the talking between Boro and Watmore’s people, there is a sense of finality to it. By adding “he’ll either sign or he won’t” would tend to hint at the ball being firmly in Watmore’s court when it comes to his next move.

Surely knowing that must indicate that West Brom hopes should be raised that they are in with a better chance of landing Watmore on a free when the short-term deal he is on runs out.

Will West Brom see Neil Warnock's words on Duncan Watmore as giving them more hope?