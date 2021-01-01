Shrewsbury Town have signed Matthew Pennington on loan from Everton, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has joined the League One side on a deal until the end of the season.

Pennington, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at Goodison Park and could look to get himself in the shop window for next summer.

He spent last term on loan at Hull City but couldn’t prevent Grant McCann’s side from relegation from the Championship. He played 16 games for the Tigers in all competitions.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is pleased to have sorted a move for him: “Matthew wants to play games and he has experience in the Championship. He’s a good type that will get along well with our dressing room – I don’t have any worries about him integrating.

“We are quite light in the central defensive area and at right back. I felt it was an area we needed to address. Matthew can definitely fulfil that. He can play right-side centre back, left-side centre back and in the middle. Anywhere in the three, he fits.”

Pennington rose up through the youth ranks at Everton after joining them at the age of 11. He has played nine times for their first-team so far in his career.

He has spent a lot of time away from the Premier League on loan in the Football League. Early stints came at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall in League One.

Leeds United then came calling in the 2017/18 season and he made 24 appearances for the Whites when they finished 13th in the Championship.

He has since spent the past two years on loan at Ipswich Town and Hull respectively, but both campaigns ended in relegations to League One.

Pennington could make his debut for Shrewsbury in the FA Cup against Southampton on 9th February.

