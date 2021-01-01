Barnsley are ‘keen’ to extend Matty James’ loan until the end of the season, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes are looking to strike a deal with Leicester City with his current arrangement expiring this month.

James, who is 29 years old, joined the Yorkshire side in the last transfer window and has been ever-present in their midfield so far this season. He has made 14 appearances in the league and will be enjoying getting some regular game time.

He was already a familiar face to Barnsley having had a loan spell at Oakwell three years ago.

James spent his whole early career at Manchester United but left on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since then.

He has since made 116 appearances for the Foxes and has chipped in with five goals. However, he is way down the pecking order at Brendan Rodgers’ side but they need to decide whether to let him stay in South Yorkshire.

Keeping James would be a big boost for Barnsley in this transfer window and they are also in the hunt for some new faces, with their boss Valerien Ismael saying: “Our purpose is to have new signings before the Tranmere game. They are on the way. At the moment, there are good signs that it could happen. We are looking still at a striker and a centre-back.”

The Tykes are currently sat in 8th place in the league and are looking up to the Play-Offs.

They are just three points off the top six and will be eager to close the gap when they travel to top of the table Norwich City tomorrow.

Will James stay at Barnsley?