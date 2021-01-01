Gary Rowett has ruled out Mahlon Romeo leaving Millwall this month, as per a report by London News Online.

The Lions have no intention of selling him as the January transfer window opens.

Romeo, who is 25 years old, signed a new ‘long-term’ deal with the Championship side in March last year.

The full-back is a key player for Millwall and they are not interested in letting him go anywhere for the time being.

When asked the question, Rowett said: “Absolutely not. That is nowhere near my intentions. We want two good players for each position who can compete – particularly with the frequency of games.”

Millwall have recalled right-back Danny McNamara from his loan spell at St. Johnstone, fuelling talks that Romeo could be on his way out.

Rowett has been quick to quash these rumours: “Danny certainly showed the right aptitude and attitude. But to say he is coming back to take Mahlon’s place is absolute nonsense. He has been excellent over a period of time.

“Is there areas I’d like Mahlon to continue to try and improve on? Yep, and I’m sure he’d like to do that himself. But he has been a really good performer at right-back. Danny is here to do what anybody would do, which is to give him someone else to challenge for that position.”

Romeo joined Millwall in 2015 from Gillingham and has since made 198 appearances for the London club. He has played 16 times this season and will be looking to help his side rise up the table during the second-half of the campaign. The fact he’s staying will certainly boost their chances.

The Lions kick-start 2021 with fixture against Coventry City at the Den tomorrow.

In other Millwall news, The72 have picked out three players who could leave them this month.

Who will win tomorrow?