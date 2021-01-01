Where Sunderland lost faith, Middlesbrough replenished it when they rescued Duncan Watmore from the football free agent pile.

He’d been sat there for four months before Neil Warnock showed belief, faith or both to bring him to the Riverside. 26-year-old Watmore signed a short-term deal at the club.

Such has been how Watmore has repaid that faith that he has become a wanted man.

Short-term deal leading to long-term headache

The leap of faith that Neil Warnock showed in bringing Watmore to the Riverside has definitely paid off – Watmore netting five goals and providing one assist in just eight games for Neil Warnock’s side.



The trouble is, this level of output from the 26-year-old winger has seen him gather admirers and not just those on Teesside. One club defintely said to be showing interest are Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion.

The Mail Online’s David Coverdale writes that West Brom are “eager to sign” the in-form Watmore as they look to add more zip and goals to a stuttering outfit.

Warnock on Watmore – latest thoughts

After five goals in eight games, there is little doubt that a footballer would be in demand by side. The Baggies are in need of a spark, but so are Middlesbrough.

Speaking to the club website, Warnock admits that one player under discussion is Watmore whose short-term contract is thought due to expire on January 17.

More specifically, the Boro boss says of this interest:

“He’s [Watmore] told me he wants to stay because he’s loving it. The parties have been talking but that’s finished now and he’ll either sign or he won’t. Birmingham will be his last game as it stands.”

With those words, it appears that the ball is in Duncan Watmore’s court when it comes to what his next move might be.

