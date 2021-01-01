Bolton Wanderers have agreed a loan deal with an unnamed player, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Trotters are close to bringing someone to boost their ranks as the January transfer window opens.

Bolton had a busy last transfer window following their relegation from League One and are expecting more of the same this month.

The North West side are in need of a few reinforcements over the coming weeks to help in their push for the Play-Offs during the second-half of the season.

Their boss, Ian Evatt, has said: “We think we’ve agreed a loan deal for somebody but that won’t be announced until early January, but I think apart from crossing the is and dotting the t’s, that’s almost there.

“There will be ingoings and outgoings, it’s as simple as that, but nothing to confirm just yet. Pretty soon I would think. I would think as soon as the window opens we’ll be looking to make hay while the sun shines and get people in the door and people going out the other way.”

He added: “It’s just the nature of the beast, it’s the nature of football and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Bolton are currently sat in 15th place but the tightness of League Two means they are only six points off the top six. There is no reason why they can’t string a set of results together and make a push for it.

It is a big window for Evatt’s side and they need to get their recruitment right. This unnamed player could be revealed over the next couple of days.

Bolton kick-start 2021 at home to Crawley Town tomorrow.

Who will win tomorrow?