QPR are interested in signing Randers, and ex-Manchester United youngster Tosin Kehinde.

The Nigerian winger was in the United academy from 2011 to 2018.

He was with the Red Devils from the age of 13 and would reject a contract renewal in 2018, opting to sign for Portuguese side Feirense.

Joining Danish side Randers ahead of last season and making his stay permanent ahead of this current campaign, his agents are said to be keen on securing a return to England.

QPR are one of those clubs said to be in the running.

This rumour was later confirmed by West London Sport, who say the 22-year-old is being considered as a likely replacement for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The QPR man is now in the final six months of his contract.

West Ham United have recently emerged as contenders to sign the 22-year-old and QPR are said to be ready to part ways with the winger, after failing to reach a new deal in the first half of this season.

Kehinde’s move to QPR then could all depend on Osayi-Samuel’s movements.

He looks set to leave the Rs next month – West Ham are a likely target, with Celtic have long held an interest too.

It’ll be disappointing for fans to see him go, but it opens the door for someone else to come in and impress Warburton.

Kehinde looks an exciting name but he’s still a relatively unproven one, so his move would no doubt be a risk for all parties.