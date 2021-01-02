The festive period means that Championship teams must rely on extra players to get through this time of year. Norwich recently dropped points in their last two games.

The clubs upcoming games mean that they will face Barnsley this weekend, with next week being the FA Cup match against Coventry City, the club then welcome difficult challenges against Cardiff City, Bristol City and Millwall as they look to see out January still on top of the league.

Recent results mean the club remain three points clear at the top of the league. The dog-fight below them for the second promotion place and Playoff places provide even greater incentive for Norwich to make every point count.

One of the main concerns for manager Daniel Farke is the clubs lack of clean sheets. Norwich have only picked up one clean sheet in their last ten games. Their defensive record may provide evidence for suggesting a change in those positions is needed.

Firstly, Farke may have a case in re-introducing Ben Gibson back into the starting XI. A player with Premier League experience fell out of favour, being replaced by Christoph Zimmerman throughout the month of December.

His experience throughout the start of season helped catapult the club to the top of the league, despite not keeping many cleans sheets during his time in the starting XI, the club were much more assured in their defending with Gibson partnering club captain Grant Hanley.

Also, after returning from injury Xavi Quintilla may be in serious consideration for returning to the starting XI. The Spaniard has been slowly gaining fitness and was included on the bench against QPR last time out.

Jacob Sorensen has been doing a fine job as Quintilla’s replacement. However, the talented Villarreal loanee has been dearly missed as a fluent, natural left back.