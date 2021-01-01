QPR have endured another painful season in the Championship.

Mark Warburton had guided his side to a 13th-place finish last time round.

It was a commendable finish but fans were still expecting their side to have placed higher up in the Championship.

This season, QPR sit in 19th after going nine game without a win as we enter 2021.

The January window is fast-approaching, and here we take a look at three QPR player deals likely to happen next month:

OUT – Joe Lumley

The goalkeeper currently on-loan at Doncaster Rovers could be making his stay in South Yorkshire permanent.

Reports emerged this week that Rovers were keen on the permanent deal for Lumley, who’s fallen right down the pecking order at QPR after Seny Dieng’s emergence in goal.

IN – Tosin Kehinde

The 22-year-old is wanted by QPR. Currently at Randers, the Danish outfit are said to be open to offers for the forward player and QPR could well move in January.

Likely depending on any outgoings at the club, Kehin – once part of the Manchester United set-up – could well be heading to West London.

An energetic player, he could be a like-for-like replacement for the likely departing Bright Osayi-Samuel.

OUT – Bright Osayi-Samuel

QPR have reportedly given up on their hopes of tying Osayi-Samuel down to a new contract, and will listen to offers for the 22-year-old next month.

Linked with West Ham United and a ‘top target’ of Celtic’s, the midfielder looks set to leave QPR next month.

Warburton has tried and failed to negotiate new terms and now QPR face losing their star man for a cut-price as he enters the final six months of his contract.