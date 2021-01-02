Huddersfield Town will be without striker Danny Ward for their game against Reading, head coach Carlos Corberan has confirmed in his press conference.

This will be the fourth consecutive game the Terriers have been without the English striker, but Corberan has confirmed his expectancy to have Ward available selection soon.

Ward, formerly of Cardiff sustained the hamstring injury at the start of December, and was absent throughout the Christmas period for Huddersfield, leaving Frazier Campbell as the only fit senior striker.

In his press conference Corberan said of Ward’s problems:

“At the beginning, the idea was to start his work yesterday, but he couldn’t because he was still feeling the injury a bit.

“I hope that he is going to start training on the pitch tomorrow and hopefully in the next week he will be able to start training with the squad.”

The news should provide a boost to Terriers fans who are worried at the lack of depth in the attacking areas. While Ward will miss the game against Reading, it looks likely the English striker will be available again soon.

Another absentee for the Terriers will be defender Richards Stearman, with this injury appearing to be more long term.

His return date, is more unclear with Corberan stating in his press conference:

“We are not close yet with Stearman. As a minimum, we will need one month more and maybe a little bit more than that. “He is working and is very focused with the medical team, but we know that we are still in the recovery process with him.”

The Terriers are also likely to miss club captain Christopher Schindler for the game.

Huddersfield have proven on multiple occasions they can cope without these players this season. When senior players have sustained injuries young players such as Rarmarni Edmonds-Green and Ryan Schofield have stepped up.

In spite of the afore mentioned injuries, Huddersfield will go in to the game with optimism tomorrow.