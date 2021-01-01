Neil Warnock took over Middlesbrough with just one mission on his task list: save Boro’s Championship status.

That was after the sacking of former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate nearing the end of last season. Under Warnock’s hand, the Teessiders are a different proposition this season.

The promotion expert in Warnock has guided them to 9th in the Sky Bet Championship table and the grizzled veteran has them perfectly poised for a promotion challenge.

9th but need 6th or better

Middlesbrough sit in 9th, that is true. Obviously the will need to aim for 6th place and the play-off picture or better, that is also true.

In one respect, they have one advantage over other sides above them in that they have a game-in-hand over the three clubs directly above them in the Championship table. 6th place, currently held by Reading, in four points away.

Being ‘within touching distance’ is one thing but reaching it is another. Warnock’s coaching has gotten the Riverside outfit this far but there are thoughts as to whether he needs reinforcements.

On that note, in an article covered here on The72 in more depth, the Boro boss is philosophical about what the January window entails.

Philosophy aside – two deals that need doing

Managers like Neil Warnock can wax lyrically about the January window and what it represents. Yet, looking at it in the cold light of day, the January transfer window is the last chance clubs have of sealing deals that coud affect the rest of their season.

With that in mind, here are two deals that Neil Warnock simply must get over the line in January to aid that play-off push.

Duncan Watmore:

Warnock’s decision to place faith in Watmore after Sunderland released him is being repaid in spades. He’s only played eight Championship games for Boro bust has five goals and an assist to his name.

That sort of form has brought Premier League and Championship clubs a-sniffing. His short-term deal runs out after Boro’s next game and they simply need to convince him to sign a longer-term deal at the Riverside. If they don’t, others will.

Yannick Bolasie:

since signing for Everton, Bolasie has hardly featured. It is widely expected that he will not feature again for the Merseyside outfit. He is a player that Warnock admires and one that he has managed before when at Crystal Palace.

With Watmore tied down and on one wing and Bolasie signed on the other, you could see Boro mounting a very serious play-off charge between now and the end of the season.

Does Neil Warnock need to invest in the January transfer window to achieve promotion?