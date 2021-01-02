Barnsley sit top of the form table throughout the Championship and will look to cause an upset against the Canaries.

Valerien Ismael has had nothing short of an impressive start to life with the club, just two points of the Playoffs, they can make a real statement of intent by getting a result against league leaders Norwich City.

Here is the Predicted XI for Barnsley:

Jack Walton – the no.1 goalkeeper for Barnsley, Walton has made five clean sheets in 21 games for the first team this season.

Callum Brittain – following recent appearances that have provided great success, Brittain will most be involved in defense against Norwich.

Michael Sollbauer – having started in all-bar-one game for the club this season, Solbauer has been ever-present at the back for Barnsley.

Michal Helik – having joined the club in September 2020 from Cracovia, Helik has formed a great defensive partnership and looks set to play his 20th game in the Championship this season at Carrow Road.

Mads Juel Andersen – playing in his second season with the club, Andersen has played in every game for the club this season and looks to extend that record against Norwich.

Callum Styles -Styles has been ever involved for the club this season, the 20-year-old offers an exciting attacking threat, being involved in five goals this season.

Matthew James – on-loan from Leicester, James has been in the starting lineup since their 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Whilst results have improved ever since, James’ stay in the starting XI looks to continue.

Herbie Kane – an unused substitute against Rotherham last time out, Kane will be well-rested ahead of this crucial clash. Whilst main-man Mowatt is set to miss this game, Kane is the likely choice to replace him.

Conor Chaplin – having not been included at all in the game against Rotherham during the week, Chaplin is a versatile attacking player who could make all the difference in this game.

Dominik Frieser – the Austrian winger joined the club in the summer from LASK. After a slow start to the season, Frieser remains without a goal in his last four games but will look to turn that around against Daniel Farke’s men.

Cauley Woodrow – Woodrow scored in the clubs last outing and with eight goals to his name this season, his inclusion for this game is essential if Barnsley are to get a result against the league leaders.

