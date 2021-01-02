Huddersfield Town host Reading on Saturday, in what has the makings of a brilliant game in West Yorkshire.

Two quality footballing sides who both enjoy to dominate possession, and some great players on show could lead to an exciting encounter.

Here are two Huddersfield Town players who should be pushing for starts against Reading.

Matty Daly

Academy graduate Matty Daly is a top talent, and someone who head coach Carlos Corberan thinks highly of, and Daly needs to be pushing to start this game, as the intensity of it would suit him well.

While the 19 year old has seen fellow academy graduates, Rarmarni Edmonds-Green and Ryan Schofield break in to the first team, the young midfielder hasn’t, and will hope for a chance at the weekend.

If Daly is to start it would be his first since the away defeat at Cardiff, last month when the Terriers were far from their best and endured a disappointing evening in South Wales.

Alex Pritchard

Another out of favour midfielder who needs to push for a start is Alex Pritchard.

The former Norwich midfielder has an uncertain future with the Terriers, with his contract expiring in the summer, and is running out of time to make an impression on head coach Corberan. If given the chance Pritchard needs to put in an excellent display, and showcase his credentials to Corberan.

The match against Reading will be a tough test for Huddersfield, who have lacked consistency this season. These two players have obvious qualities, and are both contenders to start tomorrow.

If they are given the opportunity they need to impress, as Carlos Corberan has shown his loyalty to players who have caught the eye.