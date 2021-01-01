Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has admitted that Luke Thomas could be on the move in the January transfer window.

League One sides Ipswich Town, Oxford United and Sunderland have all been linked with the forward.

Ismael has already made clear that players will be going both in and out of the club this month, although he doesn’t want to lose any of his regular starters.

While Thomas has played in each of the last 11 matches, he has started just twice since Ismael took charge of the Reds in October.

With his role often reduced to that of a substitute, the head coach admitted to The72 that the 21-year-old may wish to move on.

Asked about potential departures in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Norwich City, Ismael said: “We’ll have to see. We spoke to some guys, some guys are unhappy not to play more.

“We have to see the possibility for the guy to play, and where. Next week will be the same situation on the way in and out.”

On Thomas specifically, he added: “We will see. He is one player for sure that wants to play more.

“Yes he has the quality, he’s shown the quality but he’s a young guy, he has to learn a lot. We will see happens next week.”

Ismael also hinted at the possibility of new signings being made in next week, with Norwich City forward Carlton Morris among those who could be arriving at Oakwell.

Thomas is in his second season with Barnsley, having signed from Derby County in the summer of 2019.

The former Cheltenham Town youngster made a spectacular start in South Yorkshire, scoring the winner on debut against Fulham, but he only added one more goal for the rest of the season.

This year has seen more frustration with the majority of his 19 appearances coming from the bench, particularly since the arrival of Ismael, and the former England Under-20 international is yet to score this term.