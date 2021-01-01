Neil Warnock is English football’s promotion king – his record speaks volumes for that. That wasn’t the brief that he was given when taking over the reins at Middlesbrough last season.

When he was appointed as Boro boss following the sacking of Jonathan Woodgate, his brief was a much simpler one: preserve our Championship status.

Warnock did just that and now has his sights set firmly in other directions, directions that he is more familiar with – promotion.

Warnock – position and the January window

A recent hiccup of a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday has Middlesbrough sitting in 9th place at the start of 2021. In a way they are handily placed with a game-in-hand against the three sides directly above them and just four points shy of the play-offs.

However, with the window open, thoughts now must turn to what effect the 31-day transfer window will be used. Get this month right and Boro could be set up for the season; getting it wrong doesn’t bear thinking about.

Grizzled veteran Warnock is aware of the importance of the window and gave his thoughts on it to the club’s website.

Cogito ergo window – philosophical Warnock on transfers

Whilst needing players, Neil Warnock remains philosophical about the way that the january transfer window could pan out for the Teessiders.

Speaking on this, Warnock told the Boro website:

“You can never say what will happen because in football things come out of the blue. I’ve not had any phone calls about outgoings and we’re not close to any incomings at the moment. It could all happen at three o’clock on the 31st of January. What will be, will be.”

Que sera sera but what could be

Neil Warnock has gone on record that he would like to keep a hold of short-term signee Duncan Watmore and also there is concerted noise doing the rounds that Boro might look to do a deal with Everton over winger Yannick Bolasie – something Warnock admits he’d welcome.

Either of those would bolster Warnock’s side in their promotion bid for 2021. Watmore is already at the club and performing so well that Premier League sides are eyeing up a January swoop.

Bolasie looks to have shot his bolt at Everton and a move out looks a likelihood for a player who Warnock previously managed at Crystal Palace.

Does Neil Warnock need to invest in the January transfer window to achieve promotion?