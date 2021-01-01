Hull City youngster Jacob Greaves is attracting Premier League interest, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The centre-back has broken into the Tigers’ first-team this season and has top flight clubs ‘interested’ in him as the January transfer window opens.

Greaves, who is 20 years old, has made 13 appearances for Grant McCann’s side in all competitions this season and is keeping senior defender Jordy de Wijs out of the team.

His progression into Hull’s senior ranks has not gone unnoticed and the League One promotion hopefuls could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Greaves signed a new three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium last month, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months. The Tigers will be pleased to have sorted that and are under no pressure to sell.

The Yorkshire side can’t say the same for fellow young prospect Keane Lewis-Potter though and they are still at a stand-off with him and his representatives over contract negotiations.

Greaves has risen up through the youth ranks of his local side and gained valuable first-team experience on loan at Cheltenham Town last season. He played 35 times for the League Two side last term and has benefitted from getting that game time.

Hull are in action tomorrow against Charlton Athletic in what is a big game at the top of the third tier. Greaves is expected to play again for the hosts.

Will Hull keep Greaves this month?