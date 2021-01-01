Charlton Athletic defender Deji Oshilaja is wanted by Gillingham, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are ‘unlikely’ to sell him to their fellow League One side in this transfer window.

Oshilaja, who is 27 years old, provides back-up and depth to their defensive department and could prove to be a handy player in the squad for the second-half of the season.

He joined the London club in July last year and is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Valley.

Read: Charlton Athletic set to complete their first signing of 2021

The defender has made 35 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side since his move there, five of which have come in the league this term. He is by no means a first-team regular for the promotion hopefuls but they are wary of letting him leave this winter.

Gillingham are in the hunt for defensive reinforcements but Steve Evans’ men may have to look elsewhere.

Oshilaja is well know at Priestfield having had two loan spells there in the past. He started his career at Cardiff City and rose up through their youth ranks.

The Bluebirds loaned him out to the Gills, Newport County and Sheffield Wednesday before he left on a permanent basis for AFC Wimbledon.

He impressed in his two seasons at League One level with the Dons to bag a move to the Championship with Charlton. However, he is back in the third tier these days.

In other Charlton news, The72 have picked out three players who could leave them this month.

Should Charlton sell Oshilaja?