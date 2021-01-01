Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall has provided an injury update on Chris Mepham.

Bournemouth have seen their form drop off recently, and it’s evident they miss the Welsh international in defence. While youth prospect Jack Simpson has put in some impressive performances, it’s clear he isn’t yet at the standard of former Brentford defender, Mepham.

The Cherries travel to Stoke with just one point out of their last two outings, and have looked below par in recent times.

Jason Tindall spoke of Mepham’s absence alongside other injury problems in his recent press conference, here is what he had to say on his absence:

“Meps (Chris Mepham) is just starting to go outside now on the training pitches with the physios and, within the next sort of week, his programme will intensify a little bit. We will start to push him a little bit harder and hope to have him back within the next two to three weeks.”

This should come as good news to Bournemouth supporters as their side haven’t looked the same without the dependable Welsh defender. This shouldn’t come as a surprise though, as on his day Mepham is arguably the best defender in the league, and has been instrumental in Bournemouth’s high flying start to this season.

The update Jason Tindall provided in his press conference regarding Mepham, should come as a massive relief to Bournemouth supporters. Mepham is a crucial player for Bournemouth, and his return over the coming weeks, will be a massive boost for their promotion push. Nonetheless his absence at Stoke will be felt this evening, in what is a crucial game for both sides.