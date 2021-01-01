Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has said that he could make his first signings at the Championship club in the next week.

The January transfer window has now opened and Ismael, who has won 10 of his 15 matches since taking charge of the Reds in October, has already made clear he wants to make signings early.

Asked during his pre-match press conference ahead of a trip to Norwich City if progress had been made in securing new players, the Frenchman gave a simple “yes” with a smile.

On the extent of that progress, he told The72: “I think next week we can say more. Today we focus on Norwich.

“With the progress I am (liking it). We can say more next week.”

Ismael also added that there could be “more than one signing” arriving at Oakwell in that time.

The boss has made plain his desire to sign a striker to support Cauley Woodrow, and Barnsley have been heavily linked with a move for Norwich City’s Carlton Morris.

The 25-year-old has been on loan at Milton Keynes Dons in the first half of the season but they confirmed last week that he was in discussions with a Championship club.

Ismael has since told the Yorkshire Post about the forward: “Carlton Morris is a player on a list who we are looking at.

“He is a very good player with a good profile for me, for the system and for the Championship. But he is one name among many.”

The Reds are also looking for extra cover at centre-back, with Forest Green Rovers’ Liam Kitching linked with a move.

Barnsley are an attractive proposition at the moment, having won five of their past six matches to climb all the way up to the heights of eighth in the Championship table.

They face a difficult January fixture list, however, starting with the journey to league leaders Norwich tomorrow.

Their task on that front will be made no easier by the absence of skipper Alex Mowatt, who along with Brad Collins has tested positive for Covid-19.