After just one point picked up from their last two games, Norwich City will look to start 2021 with a win as they welcome Barnsley to Carrow Road.

The Canaries welcome an in-form Barnsley team, after winning five of their last six games, Daniel Farke will need to put out a strong side if they are to have any chance of securing all three points against their Yorkshire opponents.

Here is the predicted XI for Norwich City:



Michael McGovern – despite coming off injured during the Tuesday night clash against QPR, McGovern is set to return in net as Tim Krul continues to nurse a long-term thigh injury.

Max Aarons – the ever-present full back for Norwich City, as interest continues to grow from Premier League clubs for his signature, it is with no surprise that Aarons is expected to start in this game.

Grant Hanley – the 30-year-old Scottish international, like Aarons has been a main-stay in the teams defence, a reliable defender who has had an impressive start to the season.

Ben Gibson – after being an unused substitute against QPR, Gibson is the likely pairing for Hanley, if used , he will be replacing the German defender Christoph Zimmerman who started has started the clubs last six games.

Jacob Sorensen – the Danish defender has covered Xavi Quintilla during the Spaniard’s injury, whilst Quintilla has been named on the bench for the clubs most recent games, Sorensen’s solid performances means that he is expected to continue in the starting XI.

Oliver Skipp – on-loan from Tottenham, Skipp has been an essential player in the midfield for Norwich.

Kenny McLean – since returning from injury, McLean has been in fine form and looks set to partner Skipp in midfield for the fifth consecutive game.

Emi Buendia – a player who is ever-growing in popularity, it will come as no surprise that Buendia is expected to start in this game given his impressive run of form.

Mario Vrancic – the Bosnian returned to the starting lineup in the last game, having replaced Kieran Dowell and it is expected that Farke will keep faith with the 31-year-old.

Todd Cantwell – the Norfolk-born winger has been important player for the team throughout the month of December, since returning from injury.

Teemu Pukki – expected to lead the line is the Finnish striker Teemu Pukki. Scoring from the penalty spot last time out, Pukki has scored 11 goals in 20 games this season.

