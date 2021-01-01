Manchester United’s Phil Jones has been linked with a move to the Championship.

The January transfer window has opened and the England international is keen to move on from Old Trafford. Second tier duo Derby County and Middlesbrough were credited with an interest in him last month by the Daily Star.

However, although Jones is wanting to depart for more game time and opportunities elsewhere, he is struggling with an injury at the moment and finding potential buyers in the current market is hard for him, as per a report by Goal.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester United and is a forgotten man with the North West side.

Jones started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

He has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured this term, with a departure on the horizon.

He needs to be playing football again and a move to the Championship this winter would give him a chance to be every week. However, his injury woes are standing in his way of a departure and another six months on the sidelines at Manchester United looks a distinct possibility for him currently.

Will Jones move to the Championship?