Watford have recently lost Etienne Capoue to Villarreal – would free agent Kevin Stewart be a good replacement?

Capoue after five-and-a-half seasons at Vicarage Road will now join La Liga outfit Villarreal upon the opening of the transfer window.

It’s a bitter blow but nothing less than what the Frenchman deserves.

Xisco Munoz though will be left with a hole in his midfield – Capoue was as sturdy a midfielder as the Championship’s seen and it’s a void that’ll need filling in January.

One player – a free agent with recent Championship experience – is Stewart.

The 27-year-old is formerly of the Liverpool set-up. He joined Hull in the 2017/18 season and would go on to make 64 Championship appearances for the club – 27 in the last season.

After Hull’s relegation, Stewart along with a host of players were released.

Soon after, both Swansea and Middlesbrough were linked with the defensive midfielder. Nothing would materialise though and he remains a free agent going into this transfer window.

With Stewart likely to hear from one of two suitors this month, should Watford get involved?

Capoue was a strong and experienced player in the heart of Watford’s midfield. Stewart is a similar type player, if a bit more mobile and energetic.

He’s a player who stood out in what was a poor Hull side last season and it’s surprising to see him without an employer for this long.

A realistic, short-term option for Watford, this could be a really shrewd piece of business from Munoz.