Liverpool are set to officially confirm the signing of Birmingham City youngster Calum Scanlon, according to a report by Goal.

The promising teenager announced the move on his Instagram account last week but the deal will be made public soon.

Scanlon, who is 15 years old, is a highly-rated young talent and will link up with Liverpool’s youth ranks. He is expected to join up with their Under-18’s, with a view to progressing up to their Under-23’s.

The left-sided player can play as either a left-back or in midfield which makes him a useful player for the Reds in the future. He has left Birmingham for the Premier League champions in the hope he can one day progress into their first-team.

It is a blow for the Blues to lose him at such a young age. Scanlon will be eager to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Jude Bellingham, who is now at Borussia Dortmund and enjoying his football in Germany.

Scanlon is a name for Birmingham fans to keep an eye on over the coming years to see if he is able to get into Liverpool’s side.

The Blues are struggling in the Championship at the moment and the pressure is starting to mount on Aitor Karanka. They were thumped 4-0 by Derby County last time out and have slipped to 18th in the league, seven points above the relegation zone.

They are in action tomorrow against Blackburn Rovers to kick-start 2021.

Sad to see Scanlon go, Birmingham fans?