AFC Bournemouth have on a handful of occasions displayed the quality they have in their team.

Manager Jason Tindall has got a really good group of players, and has tried to keep his team selection the same wherever possible this season.

While this is a real confidence booster for the players currently in his starting eleven, it’s frustrating for players trying to make a breakthrough. Here are two Bournemouth players who need to push for a start against Stoke.

Rodrigo Riquelme

Many eyebrows were raised when Bournemouth announced the capture of Athletico Madrid youngster Rodrigo Riquelme on a season long loan deal. With some fans and media alike seeing similarities to when Wolves signed Diogo Jota.

The young Spaniard arrived at Dean Court in October and hasn’t really made an impression on Jason Tindall so far. The loanee has made just nine appearances, with some of them brief cameos off the bench, and has only found the net once for the Cherries. The game against Stoke could be a big one for Riquelme, as he needs the opportunity to show his qualities to Tindall.

Nnamdi Ofoborh

Another Bournemouth player who should be pushing for a start at Stoke is defender, Nnamdi Ofoborh.

While Jason Tindall has found fellow youth product Jack Simpson to be a first team regular, Ofoborh hasn’t made such an impression. If he isn’t involved tomorrow a loan move away from Bournemouth would look likely, so if he’s handed an opportunity, he needs to put in an excellent display, and show all his qualities to Tindall.

These two players have founds themselves on the fringe of what is a very strong Bournemouth team. Stoke City will not be expecting these two to start for the Cherries, tomorrow and if Jason Tindall selects them, with the pair having a point to prove, it may well swing the game in his favour.