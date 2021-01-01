Former Sunderland winger, David Moberg Karlsson is attracting interest across Europe, including from Scottish giants, Celtic.

The 26-year-old winger played for Sunderland in the summer of 2013 from Swedish outfit, IK Goteborg.

He made his Sunderland debut in a 4-2 victory over MK Dons in the Capital One Cup run, which saw the Black Cats reach the final of the competition.

However, things didn’t work out for Moberg Karlsson in England and he failed to make a single Premier League appearance.

Instead, Gus Poyet shipped him out on loan to Scottish side, Kilmarnock. Again, he failed to make an impact, making just four appearances in the latter half of the 2013/14 season.

Sunderland decided to cut their losses on the winger, who left for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Since leaving Sunderland, his career has taken an upwards trajectory.

In 2019, Sparta Prague signed Morberg Karlsson for £1.9million. He has been a permanent fixture of their side and has been an important player in domestic and European competitions.

This season, he caused Celtic defenders to struggle as he lit up Parkhead. His dazzling display certainly caught the eye of many potential suitors, including Celtic themselves.

Czech Republican outlet iSport and the Scottish Sun both report that Celtic have significant interest in the Swedish winger, though other European clubs want to sign the ex-Sunderland man.

iSport also report that IK Goteborg, the team he started out at, want to bring Moberg Karlsson back to Sweden.

“Sparta records interest in Karlsson from several sides. At the moment, however, there is no specific offer on the table,” a source told the Czechia outlet.

Sunderland fans will barely remember the young winger who spent just one season on Wearside, nor will they recognise the talent that he now displays. Whether he does in fact join Celtic remains to be seen.