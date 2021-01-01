It is January 1, the winter transfer window is open. This first month of the year gives sides that last chance this season to get plans in place.

Get it right, January can be a month that makes the fortunes of sides; get it wrong and it can break sides.

One thing that January will bring is interest from ‘bigger sides’ in the rising starlets of sides below them in the league ladder.

One such player attracting said interest is Reading’s midfield starlet, Dejan Tetek.

Dejan Tetek – already on PL radar

18-year-old Tetek is, says an article from the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, a youngster who has already caught the eye of Premier League clubs.

They write that the youngster has attracted “admiring glances” from sides in the Premier League “including Chelsea and Arsenal.” These glances come before he has even started a game for the Berkshire outfit.

In some ways, it is the nature of the beast that young players with potential are spied upon and admired by sides higher up the football ladder. That is the case here with Reading having to accept and contend with this interest.

Dejan Tetek – what has Reading seen

Tetek is Oxford-born but with a Serbian mother so he qualifies for both England and Serbia. He has yet to make a definite choice that will tie him to one or the other, despite him having played three games for England Under-18s (one goal vs Poland Under-19s in a 5-2 win).

Reading fans have also seen the youngster build on his Under-18 Premier League and Premier League 2 experiences by making the breakthrough to first-team reckoning.

To that end, the 18-year-old has made him Carabao Cup debut in the 2-0 defeat to Luton Town and also his Championship debut early in the season with a 6-minute cameo in the 1-0 win over Watford.

Where would be best for Dejan Tetek's next step in football?