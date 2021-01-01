Sheffield Wednesday head into 2021 without a manager, sitting in the relegation zone of the Championship.

Times have been better for the Owls.

Now looking to appoint their third permanent manger of the season after the sackings of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, Wednesday face a contested January period.

Without a manager, player deals might be hard to come by.

But here we take a look at three deals that could well happen:

IN – Andre Green

The 22-year-old free agent was reported to be in talks with Wednesday last week.

Released by Aston Villa in the summer, Green had spent last season on-loan with Preston and Charlton Athletic – he scored twice in 13 Championship appearances for the Addicks.

It’s surprising to see him without a club for this first-half of the season, but with Wednesday already having talked to Green and still in need of firepower, expect this deal to materialise.

OUT – Alex Hunt

The Wednesday youngster made his first-team debut last season.

He featured six times in the Championship but has been limited to just two in this season. With a loan move likely, Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson claimed there’s ‘already been some interest’ in Hunt ahead of January.

Expect a Football League loan for Hunt, who looks to be one of Wednesday’s most exciting products in recent seasons.

IN – Jazz Richards

Reports emerged in the run-up to January that Sheffield Wednesday were vying with Salford City for ex-Cardiff City man Jazz Richards.

The 29-year-old was released by Cardiff in the summer.

Prone to injury, Richards had made just 21 Championship appearances in three seasons for Cardiff. But he remains a player with good experience and one that could well bolster Wednesday.

Especially given the injury to Dominic Iorfa, this could well be another deal that comes to fruition.