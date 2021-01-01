Barnsley have been hit by two positive Covid-19 tests ahead of their Championship trip to Norwich City tomorrow.

Head coach Valerien Ismael confirmed in his pre-match press conference that skipper Alex Mowatt and goalkeeper Brad Collins have both tested positive.

Conor Chaplin and George Miller will also be ruled out of the trip to the league leaders on Saturday as they have been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

Speaking to The72 today, Ismael said: “We have had some positive Covid tests. We made a test on Wednesday and Alex Mowatt was positive and is definitely out for the game.

“Conor Chaplin as well because he was a contact with Brad Collins (who also tested positive). George Miller as well was a contact.

“The situation is very sensitive with Covid. We now have some issues but we will deal with it, it’s a chance for another guy to start the game against Norwich.”

Two of the affected players were ruled out for Barnsley’s previous game, a victory away at South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Chaplin and Collins were both absent after the latter reported symptoms, and although initially testing negative the former Chelsea goalkeeper has now been found to have the virus.

An even bigger blow is the loss of captain Mowatt, who has played every match this season for the Reds and starred on Tuesday with a goal and an assist.

Despite the cases, Barnsley have been given the go-ahead to play against Norwich, and Ismael had no problem with this being the case despite missing a number of players.

“We want to play, we want to continue,” he said.

The Reds will also be without two other players who have not yet recovered from injury, although there was good news to report on Jordan Williams.

The defender has been out since November with a hamstring problem and his expected return has been continually setback, but Ismael said he could now return to training next week.

“We have good news with Jordan Williams who had another scan,” he said. “The injury is now recovered so we can do the next step with him on the pitch.

“We will do it after tomorrow and we hope he start to train with the team if everything is okay next week.”

However, Ismael added of fellow defender Aapo Halme, who is out with a fractured toe: “Aapo we have to wait some more weeks.”