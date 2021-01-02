Neil Warnock may choose to make a few changes to the side that suffered defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday evening.

Middlesbrough succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough in that will be a huge blow to their play-off hopes.

With competition to get into the ‘Boro starting side fierce, Warnock will know he has options to turn to for the Wycombe game.

Here are two players who could earn the opportunity to impress the boss by starting the game at Adams Park.

Djed Spence

The academy graduate has been in and out of the team a lot this season. It is through no fault of his own, either.

He has been a victim of other players’ successes.

First, the rise of Anfernee Dijksteel was unexpected. The 24-year-old was set to leave the club in the summer after a hugely disappointing season last time out.

But he quickly developed over the summer and is now one of Warnock’s most trusted players.

However, Dijksteel did come off for Spence in the dying embers of Monday’s defeat after struggling throughout.

It could be time for Dijksteel to step out of the team so Spence can show his abilities in a defensive role, especially in a game where attacking full-backs could the key to unlocking Wycmobe’s rigid defence.

Marcus Tavernier

Another academy graduate who missed out on Monday’s defeat, Tavernier will be hoping to get the nod for the Wycombe clash.

The 21-year-old has had his first real breakthrough season this year, playing 21 games already this season. He has provided with good performances, too.

He has one goal and three assists to his name as well as being a key creative outlet for Middlesbrough in quick transitions.

After missing out the game with Sheffield Wednesday, Tavernier may have fire in his belly and want to prove a point to his manager.