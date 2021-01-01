Morgan Feeney has been told by Sunderland boss Lee Johnson that he can find a new club in January.

Reports suggest that Feeney is highly rated at the Academy of Light, however, owing to the financial crisis in football, the Club cannot afford to offer him a long term deal.

Feeney joined Sunderland back in August after his release from his boyhood club, Everton.

Phil Parkinson brought him to the club and had planned to use him as cover for his first choice back-three in his first season on Wearside.

After impressing in the EFL Trophy, including the 8-1 victory over Aston Villa, in which he scored, it seemed as though Feeney was a successful signing.

However, he suffered a nasty hamstring injury in an Under-23 fixture. Subsequently, the 21-year-old was ruled out for four months.

Upon returning, Parkinson had gone, and in came Lee Johnson.

He is still yet to make a single appearance in League One for Sunderland.

Despite Feeney impressing the new head coach, he will not be offered a longer term contract.

Lee Johnson needs to bring in players who can go straight into the first team as he attempts to take Sunderland up at the first attempt.

Unfortunately for Feeney, he is not at that level just yet.

There is interest in Feeney, according to reports. Both the Sunderland Echo and Liverpool Echo are reporting that teams in Scotland are monitoring Feeney and are interested in signing him.

Teams lower down the English pyramid are also reportedly in for the former Everton Under-23’s captain.