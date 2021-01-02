Middlesbrough welcome in 2021 with a tough away trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s men need to shake off the disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday quickly if they are to keep up the pace in the playoff race.

Warnock may opt to shuffle his pack in a bid to galvanise his squad after an unexpected defeat to a struggling side.

In the defeat, Middlesbrough played in their usual 4-3-3 setup with a now settled back four of Dijksteel, McNair, Fry and Bola.

The former of those defenders struggled throughout the game so may sit out of Saturday’s game, with Djed Spence waiting in the wings to take over.

Neil Warnock told the BBC that he wasn’t pleased with his team’s defensive display on Monday evening, leaving McNair and co with much to think about.

Marcus Tavernier sat out the defeat and, with an abject performance, he may be pushing for a recall to the side after an impressive first half of the season.

He is likely to start in midfield alongside Sam Morsy and George Saville, with the trio being favoured by Warnock for much of the campaign.

Duncan Watmore once again found himself on the score-sheet for Middlesbrough at Hillsborough.

Despite his contract expiring in the 17th January and significant interest in his services, it would be a surprise to see him left out of the side.

Middlesbrough are eager for Watmore to make a decision after Neil Warnock said he would be “stupid” to leave the club.

Another potential change comes in the forward line, where Chuba Akpom may come in for Britt Assombalonga.

Assombalonga started on Monday evening but he failed to provide a threat, being hooked for Akpom on 65 minutes.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup to face Wycombe Wanderers: (4-3-3)

Bettinelli; Spence, Fry, McNair, Bola; Saville, Tavernier, Morsy; Watmore, Johnson, Akpom.

