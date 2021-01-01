He’s still only 29; that’s not old for a midfielder. He’s got 34 England caps to his name. He once held a value of around £30m. Yet Jack Wilshere is having to dust himself off from the football scrapheap.

A series of injuries have curtailed his involvement in football. The latest two, surgery after an ankle injury (Dec 2018-April 2019) and a groin injury (Oct 2019 – May 2020) effectively saw him miss one-and-a-half seasons at West Ham.

That effectively sealed his fate – the Hammers releasing him over the summer.

Wilshere rescued by Bournemouth – kind of

There is little doubt that Jack Wilshere has the talent – his record speaks for itself on that front. However, at the back of any side’s mind will be his injury record.

It is a record that is documented much further back than his West Ham days. Indeed, during his time at Arsenal, four separate injuries tallied up to him missing 603 days, over two years, of games.

Cast on the football scrapheap by the Hammers, Wilshere was somewhat rescued by Bournemouth where he has been training, of late, to maintain his fitness.

However, in news coming through today, that could have stepped up a degree according to The Sun’s James Anderson.

Bournemouth overtake Rangers in Wilshere battle

Anderson reports that since beginning training with Bournemouth (a club he spent a season (2016/17) on loan with), the Cherries have been seen by some sources as leading the hunt to bring the talented midfielder back into football.

Rangers, who were the leaders of the pack at one stage, are thought to be second in the Wilshere pecking order.

Whilst there is no contract offer from any side, Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall did (below), per The Sun, add a little detail to the midfielder’s place at the south coast club.

“He’s been here for two days and the only discussion we have had was ‘can he come in and train with the team?’ “We’ve had no more discussions in terms of what might happen beyond this point. “Jack is here and he will train for as long as he feels he needs to train here. “From my point of view as manager, while he’s training here, I am looking at him to see how he’s doing.“

That ‘seeing how he’s doing’ will be at the forefront of Bournemouth’s mind in that having him in will give them the perfect opportunity to gauge whether it is worth taking a chance on the 10-year Arsenal veteran.

