Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly lining up a move for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The 27-year-old, who previously had a series of loan spells at EFL clubs including Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End, has been in impressive form in the Premier League for the struggling Baggies this season.

Amid reports linking Hugo Lloris with a departure from Tottenham, the Sun report that Johnstone is one of the potential replacements being lined up.

Johnstone has also been linked with another Premier League club in the past week, with Leeds United also believed to be keen.

Johnstone is enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the top flight having never made an appearance as a Manchester United player.

After coming through the Red Devils academy he had a series of loan spells across the EFL to build his experience.

His first short-term moves came at Scunthorpe United, Walsall and Yeovil Town, before moving to Doncaster in January 2014.

He remained at the Keepmoat Stadium for the rest of the season and, following their relegation from the Championship, joined again for a few months the following year, making 32 appearances in total.

Johnstone then enjoyed two spells at Preston North End too, contributing to their promotion from League One in 2014-15 and keeping a clean sheet in their play-off final victory.

He would be on the losing side of a Wembley clash in his next loan spell though, with the second of two years in the Championship with Aston Villa ending in play-off heartbreak.

In that summer of 2018 he joined West Brom permanently, and was ever-present in consecutive second-tier seasons as the Baggies went up as runners-up last season.