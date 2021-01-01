Manchester United and Everton are said to be ready to lock horns in a battle for Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

It could be a battle that sees many twists and turns but both are said to be determined to land the 20-year-old starlet during the January window.

Max Aarons interest – changing landscape

Norwich City are not going to let one of their prize assets go cheaply and that has been evident since the summer transfer window.

London rivals Arsenal and Spurs, were said by The Sun, to be involved in a transfer tug-o-war for the talented right-back starlet.

That ‘interest’ came to nothing with neither side allegedly willing to pay Norwich’s alleged £30m valuation of their rising star.

Manchester United, per the Express, were said to have designated Aarons as their “top target” and were said to be “frontrunners for his signature.”

Everton leap above all others

TEAMtalk report that Merseyside outfit Everton “are ready to make contact with Norwich” who are said ready to “consider a deal for Aarons early in the New Year.”

What could set Everton above the chasing pack for Aarons is one thing that Norwich are thought to be asking for. That one thing is that they’d like him to see out the season at Carrow Road.

With Everton not being in a position wherer they are fighting against relegation, or suffering undue concerns in defence, that could be something that the Toffeemen consider.

Should they be willing to buy Max Aarons with a loan-back option, then you can see just why they would leap above Manchester United and others in the pecking order to land the Canaries youngster.

Would it make sense for Everton to buy Max Aarons and loan him straight back to Norwich City?