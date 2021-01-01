Matty Palmer will return to Swindon Town this month from Wigan Athletic, as per a report by Wigan Today.

The midfielder is heading back to the County Ground to reunite with John Sheridan, who in turn brought him to the Latics earlier this season.

Palmer, who is 25 years old, joined the North West side on a short-term loan deal and made eight appearances for them in all competitions. However, he is now swapping their relegation battle for Swindon’s.

Palmer signed for the Robins this time last year and was part of their side promoted from League Two on points-per-game last term. However, they opted to loan him out in the last transfer window under their previous boss Richie Wellens.

He has previously played for the likes of Derby County, Burton Albion, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and Bradford City, racking up over 200 appearances so far in his career.

He could prove to be a handy player for Swindon for the second-half of this term. They are currently in 23rd place, two points behind Wigan and Palmer could potentially play a part in sending the Latics down as the two battle against each other to avoid relegation to the bottom tier.

The two play each other tomorrow in a big game at the bottom of League One to start 2021.

In other Swindon news, they could also see Scott Twine return from his loan spell at Newport County, as covered by The72.

Who will win tomorrow?