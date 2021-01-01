Blackburn Rovers are in discussions with Bolton Wanderers about the future of loan midfielder Tom White.

The 23-year-old joined the League Two side on a season-long loan deal in the summer, and was initially a starter in central midfield.

However, a spell out with a knee injury set White back and he has been unable to force his way into the starting line-up since.

There is a January recall option for Blackburn, who are currently 14th in the Championship table, if they want to bring the player back to Ewood Park.

Another on-loan Bolton player, goalkeeper Billy Crellin from Fleetwood Town, is also in a similar position.

Having been dislodged as number one by Matt Gilks, Crellin could also be set for a premature return to his parent club.

Trotters manager Ian Evatt said that nothing had been decided on the future of the pair, but that discussions were taking place over both.

“Nothing has been finalised yet but we are looking at different options, different outcomes,” Evatt told the Manchester Evening News.

“The lads need to be playing football and if you have come to a club and you are not playing then a) they have to want to play games themselves but b) we are going to possibly look at returning them to their parent clubs.

“But I underline that nothing has been finanlised yet, we’re still talking and communicating. We will see where it ends up.”

White has made 14 appearances this season but has spent most of the past month on the bench.

He has not yet made a senior appearance for Blackburn, having joined them from Gateshead in 2019, and moved to Bolton this season for more game time having got that under Evatt at his previous club Barrow last term.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Crellin has played 11 times, but hasn’t made a league appearances since the beginning of November.

The stopper has played nine times for Fleetwood and had loan spells in the National League with FC United of Manchester and Chorley in the previous two seasons.