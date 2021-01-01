Bradford City could have a clear out as the January transfer window opens.

The Bantams are looking to sell defender Ben Richards-Everton and could also offload Dylan Mottley-Henry, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Mottley-Henry, who is 23 years old, has been left out since Stuart McCall’s departure.

The club’s chief executive, Ryan Sparks, has said: “Nothing is off the table. There are some players that are probably struggling for game time with us at the moment.

“We’ll be looking to get them some game time but we’ll have to see how that progresses across the window. Everyone’s got a part to play and we’ve not got the biggest squad or the deepest and people know that. But on that front we’ll just see how things pan out and what comes up.”

Mottley-Henry started his career at Bradford and rose up through their youth ranks. He played twice for their first-team in his first spell at the club before loan spells away at Altrincham and Bradford Park Avenue.

He was released by the Bantams in 2016 and subsequently joined fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley. However, his opportunities at Oakwell were limited and he was loaned out to Tranmere Rovers in the 2017/18 season and made 16 appearances in all competitions. He then had stints at Chesterfield and Harrogate Town before leaving the club.

He has linked back up with Bradford twice under McCall over the past 12 months but may have to weigh up his options this winter with a departure from Valley Parade not off the cards.

It is a big month for Bradford and they need to get their recruitment right to help their chances of survival.

