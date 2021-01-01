As far as Norwich City go, Max Aarons is one of the gems in their crown. He’s proven to be a gem in both the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League.

When a young player with development potential rises to prominence, he becomes hot propert when a transfer window comes to bear.

The January window – teams jockeying for position

The January transfer window is now open and Everton have joined to race for Aarons, according to TEAMtalk.

This pits them against Manchester United who had earmarked him as their January ‘top target’ according to earlier reports from The Express.

With both sides looking to engage with bringing in defensive reinforcements, a move for Aarons will pit the two Premier League clubs against each other.

A brief look at Norwich’s Aarons

7-cap England Under-21 international Aarons has defintiely shown that he has potential that overspills the Championship. This is a division where he has 63 appearances (three goals/nine assists) and that is a total that includes 22 appearances (one goal/three assists) in this season’s Championship campaign.

He is a youngster who, as a 19-year-old, showed that he could handle the step up to the Premier League as evidenced by his 36 appearances (two assists) in the top flight for a doomed Norwich City last season.

Manchester United vs Everton for Max Aarons

Interest in Aarons was evident during the summer window when London rivals Arsenal and Spurs, were said by The Sun, to be involved in a transfer tug-o-war for the talented right-back starlet.

That all came to nothing with neither side apparently willing to stump up the £30m valuation that Norwich City had placed on his head.

However, per the Express’ Callum Vurley, interest in Aarons does not stop there and that can be seen by the Red Devils who have designated him as their “top target” and “are the frontrunners for his signature.”

Yet, TEAMtalk’s article states that Everton have “overtaken” Manchester United after they compiled “an impressive array of reports” on Aarons.

They report that Everton are “ready to make contact” with the Canaries as they look to engineer a move for Aarons to Goodison.

Where would be best for Max Aarons: Manchester United, Everton or Norwich City?