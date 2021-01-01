Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton says that Joe Worrall “won’t be distracted” by speculation about a move to Premier League side Burnley.

The defender has been on the radar of the Clarets for some time and that interest will be renewed in January, according to the Mirror.

A takeover of Burnley by American investment group ALK Capital was completed yesterday, a move which will likely provide transfer funds for their manager Sean Dyche.

That will have Forest on red alert, with the 23-year-old centre-back expected to be high on their list of targets.

READ: Hughton comments on transfers as January window looms for Nottingham Forest

Boss Hughton did not confirm or deny if there had been any fresh approaches for Worrall, but said that he did not expect the player’s head to be turned by the speculation.

“I don’t worry,” Hughton told Nottinghamshire Live. “He would be one certainly who won’t be distracted.

“He is intelligent enough – as we all are – to know a lot of these things are out of our hands. A lot of what you hear is just speculation.

“The best way to look at it is speculation means you’re doing well. If you’re being linked with teams in a higher division it means you’re doing well.”

Burnley are looking for reinforcements for the second half of the season, currently sitting 16th in the Premier League table with the threat of relegation a real one.

They are not the only side with such issues on their mind though, with Nottingham Forest in a precarious position at the wrong end of the Championship table.

Keeping hold of players such as Worrall, who is reportedly valued at £10 million, will be important if they want to be successful in their own fight against the drop.

The Reds have won only four of their 22 matches this season, the third-worst record of any side in the division.

They are, however, four matches unbeaten, having followed up victory over relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday with three consecutive draws.

Hughton will look to keep the positive run going, and extend the three-point gap between themselves and the drop zone, when they head to Preston North End tomorrow.