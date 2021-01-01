Charlton Athletic are edging closer to the signing of FC Midtjylland’s Ronnie Schwartz, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are expected to announce the acquisition of him ‘next week’.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, will boost Lee Bowyer’s attacking options going into the second-half of the season.

It is expected to be a busy transfer window at the Valley this month, with both comings and goings expected. The72 have picked out three players who could leave the League One side.

Schwartz won’t be the only arrival for the London club but is likely to be the first. He is being allowed to leave Midtjylland having only played once for them so far this season. Charlton tried to get him in the summer but saw a move collapse.

He scored a combined 18 goals in the Danish Super League last season, having also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

The forward has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past, and will now be looking forward to a crack at English football.

Charlton are in action tomorrow against promotion rivals Hull City and travel to the KCOM Stadium with the Tigers sat two points ahead of them.

Bowyer’s men are currently 6th in the league and are inside the Play-Offs on goal difference. A win to start 2021 could see them leapfrog Hull in 3rd.

