Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Premier League vultures are ‘circling’ over the exciting teenager as the January transfer window opens.

Gordon, who is 16 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game already and the Rams could face a battle to keep him in the Championship.

They will be eager to provide him with a pathway to progress into their first-team over the next couple of years but top flight sides are showing some interest.

Gordon made his debut last week in Derby’s 4-0 win over Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s. The England youth international’s brother, Kellan, plays for League Two side Mansfield Town having previously played for Swindon Town and Lincoln City.

Wayne Rooney’s former club Manchester United may see Gordon as one for the future and but will face competition from bitter rivals Liverpool, who won’t want to miss out on this one.

Gordon joined Derby at the age of nine and has risen up through the youth ranks of their academy. He played for their Under-18’s at the age of just 15 last year and also won the Academy Player of the Season.

The Rams have produced some top talent over recent years, such as Louis Sibley, Max Bird and Jason Knight and Gordon looks next to become a regular for their senior side. They won’t want to lose him this winter to Manchester United or Liverpool.

