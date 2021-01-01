Watford are set to confirm the signing of Danish attacker Philip Zinckernagel imminently.

Head coach Xisco Munoz has confirmed to the Watford Observer that the deal to bring the player to the Championship is done.

Now only official confirmation awaits of Zinckernagel’s arrival from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

The Watford Observer say that a medical has been completed and that the 26-year-old could make his Hornets debut in the FA Cup against Manchester United next weekend.

Munoz said: “I’m very happy with Philip. He’s good for us, it’s a good moment. He’s in a very good group, I’m sure he’ll have a good connection with them.

“You will see, I think, that he’s a very good player. He will bring good things to the team and we will see in the future what he can give us.”

Zinckernagel was a standout star as Bodo/Glimt upset the traditional Norwegian giants to secure the Eliteserien in 2020.

The attacking midfielder was named as the division’s Player of the Year after scoring 19 goals in 28 matches of a stellar season.

That was his third season in Norway, and the rest of his experience comes in his home country of Denmark.

Although Zinckernagel never played for first club Nordsjaelland, spells in the second tier with HB Koge and FC Helsinger led to a move back to the top-flight Superliga with SonderjyskE.

He headed north to Bodo/Glimt in 2018 and has had three hugely impressive seasons, scoring 35 goals and providing a further 36 assists.

That put him on the radar of much bigger teams across Europe and he has now secured a move to a Watford side challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Munoz has taken charge of only one match so far, a very encouraging 1-0 win over Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Swansea City, the Hornets sit fifth in the table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places with a game in hand.