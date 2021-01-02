Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth side make the trip to Staffordshire on Saturday to face Stoke at the Bet365 stadium. Both sides are high-flying.

Bournemouth, like hosts Stoke have a few injury concerns they will have to overcome if they are to gain a result in the midlands tomorrow.

Defensive duo Chris Mepham and Jack Stacey will both be absent for the Cherries, a big blow for Tindall, who has found consistency in the pair this season.

Another likely absentee for the Cherries tomorrow is Arnaut Danjuma, the gifted Dutch winger. This may prove to be an even bigger blow for Tindall, with Danjuma demonstrating his capabilities on a handful of occasions this season, and showing himself to be a man for the big games.

Predicted line-up:

Begovic

Smith

Cook

Simpson

Rico

Cook

Billing

Brooks

Stanislas

Solanke

Tomorrow may be one of the toughest games of the season for Jason Tindall and his Bournemouth side. He will learn a lot about their promotion credentials tomorrow, as they go up against another high flying side away from home.

Like the hosts, Bournemouth have their fair share of injury problems which could hamper their chances tomorrow. The quality they have in the side though, in spite of the injuries shows the squad depth they have.